Taysom Hill agrees to very unusual contract extension with Saints

The New Orleans Saints are keeping Taysom Hill in the fold with a very unique contract extension.

Hill has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Saints with $22.5 million guaranteed, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The total value is where the unique part comes in, as the total money Hill is owed will depend on what position he plays.

Hill would earn $40 million based on his current role, which sees him play as a receiving skill player. If Hill were to become the Saints starting quarterback, his potential earnings would increase significantly.

Taysom Hill’s hybrid deal is unique and unlike other contracts because it pays him a $40 million base salary for the role that he’s currently playing, and up to an additional $55 million if he does become the Saints’ starting QB for the next four seasons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2021

There isn’t really another contract like this, but that makes sense with Hill. Right now, he’s primarily a receiver who is used in gadget run plays. He could theoretically take over as quarterback, as he had the chance to win that role prior to the season. Hill will no doubt want to make that happen, though he may have to win over the team on that possibility.

Hill signed a four-year extension in March, but that was deceptive and still left 2021 as his final guaranteed year with New Orleans. He’ll be staying long-term now in some form.