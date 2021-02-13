 Skip to main content
These teams have reportedly shown interest in JJ Watt

February 12, 2021
by Grey Papke

JJ Watt

As expected, it did not take long for J.J. Watt to attract significant interest after being released by the Houston Texans.

ESPN’s Ed Werder revealed that nearly a dozen teams have registered their interest in Watt as of Friday night. Among them are the Steelers, Browns, Bills, and Titans.

All four of these teams made the playoffs in 2020, so it’s clear that Watt and contenders have mutual interest. Watt will also have plenty of recruiters, with players on a couple teams reaching out already.

Watt had five sacks in 16 games last season. The 31-year-old should still have plenty to offer a contender, and plenty of teams clearly feel the same way.

