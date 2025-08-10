Report: Teams have interest in trading for Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill has been the subject of trade rumors since he expressed frustration with the Miami Dolphins at the end of last season, but there has been no indication that he is going to be dealt. Still, teams are reportedly keeping an eye on the situation.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” Sunday that teams have brought up Hill to him when he asks if there are any players they are monitoring for potential trades.

“I have talked to a few teams who are at least monitoring his future a little bit. Could he be a potential trade target?. Now, I know the Dolphins earlier this summer were telling teams, ‘No, we’re not trading Tyreek Hill.’ But they just wonder, is he going to be available?” Fowler said, via Joseph Zucker of Bleacher Report. “It could be wishful thinking, maybe they want him to be available. But he’s a player when I bring up to teams, ‘Hey, who is sort of a trade target you’re watching?’ they bring up Tyreek Hill. So, we’ll see. He’s a big option for Tua, that would be a major move if they did move away from him.”

Hill openly vented his frustrations following the 2024 season and suggested he wanted out of Miami. He later apologized and said he wants to remain with the team, but he fueled speculation once again during the offseason with his cryptic social media activity.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier did not totally rule out trading Hill, but he said it would take a massive offer for him to consider moving the eight-time Pro Bowl wideout.

Though he remains an explosive playmaker, Hill is 31 and coming off a season in which he played through an injury. He still had 81 catches for 959 yards and 6 touchdowns, but that was a huge step back from the 1,700-plus yards he had in each of his first two seasons in Miami.

While Hill seems determined to prove he can get back to playing at an All-Pro level, even Tua Tagovailoa hinted at some frustration with the receiver recently.

The Dolphins probably would still need to be blown away by an offer to be convinced to trade Hill, but that could certainly change in the coming weeks or months.