Friday, March 13, 2020

Report: Teams refusing to meet asking price for Trent Williams trade

March 13, 2020
by Grey Papke

Trent Williams

While a Trent Williams trade looks inevitable, the Washington Redskins may have to ease off on their demands to make it happen.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Redskins are demanding a second-round pick for Williams. Teams have thus far been unwilling to do that, especially considering Williams wants a new contract from whatever team ultimately acquires him.

Williams has huge contract demands from Washington, and it does not sound like those talks are going anywhere. This might end up taking a while, and it might require Washington to back off on its demands.


