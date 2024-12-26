Teddy Bridgewater being pursued for NFL coach jobs?

Teddy Bridgewater has come out of retirement to rejoin the Detroit Lions, but some NFL teams reportedly pursued the quarterback for a different role before he made that decision.

Bridgewater signed a contract with the Lions on Thursday. The 32-year-old was a backup in Detroit last season before he retired to become the head football coach at Miami Northwestern High School in South Florida, which is his alma mater. Bridgewater led the school to a state championship earlier this month.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, NFL teams had recently inquired about potentially hiring Bridgewater as an assistant coach.

Source says Bridgewater received NFL assistant coaching inquiries in recent weeks, but wants to try to win a championship as a player, with the Lions. https://t.co/pBmsDX8mez — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 26, 2024

If Bridgewater’s goal is to coach in the NFL one day, that is a positive sign for him. He has said he intends to return as the head coach at Miami Northwestern next season, but NFL teams might try to change Bridgewater’s mind.

It is hard to believe Bridgewater is still in his early-30s given all he has been through during his NFL career. For now, the former first-round pick is focused on trying to win a Super Bowl ring with the Lions. It sounds like he will have plenty of options after that.