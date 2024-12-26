Teddy Bridgewater coming out of retirement to join Super Bowl contender

Teddy Bridgewater has had a huge year as the head coach of a high school football team, and the quarterback is now turning his attention back to his playing career.

Bridgewater has come out of retirement and agreed to a deal with the Detroit Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Thursday.

Comeback: High school state championship-winning coach and NFL QB Teddy Bridgewater is coming out of retirement and is expected to sign with the #Lions, sources tell The Insiders. Bridgewater appeared on @nflnetwork and revealed his plans to play again. Back to Detroit. pic.twitter.com/McMOR7jELD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2024

Bridgewater spent a season as a backup with the Lions last year before he retired to become the head coach at Miami Northwestern High School in South Florida, which is his alma mater. He led the team to a state championship earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Bridgewater told “The Insiders” on NFL Network that his plan was to play in the NFL again. He still intends to coach high school football again next season.

“My team knows that’s the plan. We wanted to win a state championship and then coach goes back to the league, see what happens, and then come back February in the offseason, continue coaching high school football,” Bridgewater said. “We’ll see how it plays out.”

Bridgewater is still only 32, but he has been through more than most players during his NFL career. The former Louisville star was a starter as a rookie with the Minnesota Vikings after they drafted him in the first round in 2014. Bridgewater made the Pro Bowl in his second season in 2015.

Bridgewater suffered a devastating knee injury during practice ahead of the 2016 season. He missed nearly two full seasons and was never the same after that.

After spending his first four seasons with the Vikings, Bridgewater had brief stints in New Orleans, Carolina, Denver and Miami. He now re-joins the 13-2 Lions with a chance to pursue a Super Bowl title as Jared Goff’s backup.