Teddy Bridgewater made hilarious ‘business decision’ on tackle attempt

Teddy Bridgewater took a page out of the Deion Sanders “business decision” book on Sunday.

Melvin Gordon lost a fumble while trying to convert a 4th-and-1 run at the Denver 23 late in the third quarter of the Denver Broncos-Philadelphia Eagles game. Darius Slay scooped up the fumble and returned it 87 yards for a touchdown to swing the game in Philly’s favor at 27-13.

During the run back, Slay went one direction and then reversed field. He outran everyone to the end zone, benefiting from the lack of experienced tacklers on Denver’s offense. He also benefited from unwilling tacklers, like Bridgewater.

Check out the tackling attempt Bridgewater gave on the play:

Teddy Bridgewater made a business decision pic.twitter.com/FSm1DJZuJ9 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 14, 2021

When you’ve had as many injuries as Bridgewater has overcome during his career, putting a body on a defender going full speed is probably the last thing on your mind.

Bridgewater’s head nod was the best part. He knew he could have dove down to make the tackle, and that’s what the nod was for. But then he thought to himself, “naw, I’m not doing that.”

Deion would be proud.