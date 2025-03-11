Panthers move on from massive free-agent bust

The Carolina Panthers are finally parting ways with one of their biggest free-agent busts in recent years.

The Panthers announced on Tuesday that they have released veteran running back Miles Sanders. That officially ends what had been a disappointing tenure for Sanders in Carolina.

Sanders became one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL when he signed a 4-year, $25.4 million deal with Carolina ahead of the 2023 season. Sanders at the time was coming off an outstanding season with the Philadelphia Eagles. He rushed for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry in the final year of his rookie contract in 2022.

Aug 12, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders (6) during the second half against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

While it is not entirely his fault, Sanders was nowhere close to the same player in Carolina. He rushed for just 432 yards and averaged a lowly 3.3 yards per carry in his first season with the Panthers in 2023. That led to almost immediate criticism from fans, which seemed to bother Sanders.

Sanders eventually lost his job to Chuba Hubbard, who signed a 4-year, $33.2 million extension midway through last season. Sanders rushed for 205 yards and 2 touchdowns in 11 games in 2024 while only playing a complimentary role.

The Panthers’ offense struggled as a whole for the majority of Sanders’ time in Carolina, but he certainly did not help matters. No matter how you look at it, his contract is one of the worst for a free-agent running back in NFL history.