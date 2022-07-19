Teddy Bridgewater calls out NFL peers for acting ‘gangsta’

Teddy Bridgewater has seen it all through his eight NFL seasons, and there is one thing that irritates the veteran quarterback about many of his fellow players.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, Bridgewater called out NFL players who feel the need to “portray this tough guy image or pretend he’s a gangsta.” He pointed out how many NFL players are well educated and have college degrees. Bridgewater said 98.5 percent of players in the NFL are just “football tough” but feel the need to portray a “street image.”

“So don’t wait till you inherit this legal money from the league to decide you want to be tough or portray a ‘street image’ cause it’s kids that’s looking up to everything we do,” Bridgewater wrote. “Plus it’s someone sitting in a cell or posted in the hood who might’ve been just as hood as you that would advise you otherwise.

“Kids don’t be fooled. You can play ball, do the right thing and they still gonna accept you…”

You can see the full post below:

Several other NFL players agreed with the message. Dalvin Cook, Stefon Diggs and Allen Hurns were among the many who commented to show support for Bridgewater.

Bridgewater signed with the Miami Dolphins this offseason and will likely begin the year as Tua Tagovailoa’s backup. Few players have had to overcome more from a physical standpoint, which is one of the reasons he is so respected around the NFL.