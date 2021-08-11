Teddy Bridgewater has interesting perspective on 2016 knee injury

Teddy Bridgewater’s 2016 knee injury threatened his career, but the quarterback came back and became an NFL starter again.

After suffering the injury, it would be reasonable to think that Bridgewater might devote a lot of thought to it in his recovery process, and particularly once getting back on the field. That’s not the case, apparently. On Wednesday, Bridgewater admitted that he has spent more time in recent years thinking of the injury than he did closer to when it happened, and he’s learned to use it as motivation.

Teddy Bridgewater says he thinks more about the knee injury he overcame in 2016 now than he did in the years after the injury. Says it serves as motivation. “When I wake up in the morning, I’m blessed.” — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) August 11, 2021

It’s not the first time Bridgewater has reflected on how his knee injury changed him. The quarterback hasn’t been a star since returning to the field, but he’s been a competent starter and has stayed healthy since the initial injury.

The 28-year-old Bridgewater is currently competing with Drew Lock for the Denver Broncos’ starting quarterback job.