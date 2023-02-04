Tee Higgins being recruited by 1 rival player amid trade rumors

One AFC rival has his fork and knife at the ready if Tee Higgins ever becomes available.

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic sparked rumors this week by writing in a column that the Cincinnati Bengals could potentially consider trading the wide receiver Higgins. Though Higgins still has one year left on his rookie deal, Dehner wrote that the Bengals might think about dealing him if the numbers on a potential extension are “outrageous.”

That report was music to the ears of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. On his Instagram page, Etienne posted a picture of Higgins in a Clemson jersey with the caption, “Ima just sit this here @teehiggins.” Etienne and Higgins played together in college at Clemson, winning the national championship together in the 2018 season.

Lol Travis Etienne gets in on the Tee Higgins recruitment for the Jaguars pic.twitter.com/OSDjWgKbla — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) February 4, 2023

The 24-year-old Higgins is coming off his second-straight season of over 1,000 yards receiving and also pulled in seven touchdowns. The Bengals have several different factors to consider in deciding whether to trade, extend, or even franchise-tag Higgins.

As for the Jaguars, they don’t have many dynamic receiving threats other than Christian Kirk and (maybe) Zay Jones. Higgins also had a lot of success at Clemson playing with a different star who is now on Jacksonville’s roster.