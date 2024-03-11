Report: Star WR requests trade

One of the NFL’s top wide receivers has requested a trade.

Tee Higgins informed the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday that he would like to be traded, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The veteran is said to be frustrated that the Bengals have not had any long-term contract discussions with his camp for nearly a year.

The Bengals used the franchise tag on Higgins this offseason. They have until July 17 to sign him to a long-term extension, so the trade request could be a negotiating tactic from Higgins.

Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow said in a recent interview that he is happy Higgins will remain with the team in 2024 and spoke about the wide receiver’s importance to Cincinnati’s offense. Burrow made the comments despite recent reports that the Bengals might entertain trade offers for Higgins.

Higgins missed five games in 2023 due to various injuries but he remained productive when he was able play. The 25-year-old wideout tallied 42 catches for 656 yards and 5 touchdowns in 12 games played last season. He still finished second on the Bengals in receiving TDs and third in receiving yards despite the missed time.

A report last month claimed the Bengals might be able to get a solid return if they trade Higgins, so they will probably at least consider it.