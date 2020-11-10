Terrell Owens liked JuJu Smith-Schuster trying to do his move on Cowboys

JuJu Smith-Schuster came awfully close to pulling a Terrell Owens during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and Owens appreciated the effort.

After he scored a 31-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, Smith-Schuster started to make his way toward the midfield star logo at AT&T Stadium. The receiver had hinted on social media before that game that he was going to celebrate on the star if he scored, which is a move Owens made famous 20 years ago. However, Smith-Schuster’s attempt was intercepted by both Cowboys players and his own teammates.

JuJu thought he wanted the celebration smoke, but changed up ASAP when he saw big @AntwaunWoods_ daring him. George Teague and Byron Jones would be proud. pic.twitter.com/DlNrhD0kFk — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 9, 2020

Smith-Schuster still struck the same pose as Owens, only he did so closer to the bench area. That earned him a shoutout from the Hall of Famer.

I see ya JuJu!!! Let em know!!! https://t.co/qME0oPEDVT — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) November 9, 2020

Smith-Schuster confirmed after the game that he wanted to do the T.O. star celebration, but he wasn’t surprised that Cowboys defensive tackle Randy Gregory slapped the ball out of his hand and James Conner talked him out of it.

“James Conner came over and pulled me over and was like, ‘It’s a close game.’ You just never know what can happen, and I didn’t want to start anything,” Smith-Schuster told reporters. “But if it was a far, far blowout game, I would definitely love to do that one day.”

Celebrating on the Cowboys’ logo is viewed as a sign of disrespect, but Owens isn’t the only player who has gotten away with it. Had JuJu pulled it off, things probably would have gotten ugly.