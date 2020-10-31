Terrell Owens shares inspirational message for Dez Bryant

Terrell Owens shared an inspirational message from one former Dallas Cowboys receiver to another.

Owens sent a message to Dez Bryant on Friday. Bryant was signed to the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad during the week. The Ravens shared a photo of Bryant throwing up the “X” in a Ravens jersey.

Owens responded and told Bryant to do his thing not worry about proving any of the haters wrong.

Go Do Ur Thang!!! No Need to prove ANYBODY WRONG! Just prove urself RIGHT!!

Forget the HATERS, they’re always gonna be there!

Wishing you nothing but success!

Let the game come to you! https://t.co/lziYdYRRy1 — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) October 30, 2020

Owens played in the NFL from 1996-2010 but was still gunning for an NFL return as recently as two years ago. Bryant played with the Cowboys from 2010-2017 and is just now trying to make a comeback after suffering a torn Achilles tendon last year with the Saints. Bryant was so overjoyed to be back in the NFL that he sent a great tweet about it.