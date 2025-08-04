Details emerge about Patriots DC’s health scare

New details have emerged regarding the health scare suffered by New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams on Monday.

Williams briefly collapsed during Monday’s practice and a stretcher was brought out for him, according to multiple reports. Eventually, Williams was able to get up and walk off the practice field on his own.

Not positive, but it looks like it was Terrell Williams. He got up and is sitting in the front of the cart https://t.co/lXhErK10fz — Pat Lane (@plane_pats) August 4, 2025

The Patriots said Williams was treated for dehydration and was doing fine, but did not return to team activities as a precaution. Linebackers coach Zak Kuhr took over his duties for the remainder of practice.

Patriots DC Terrell Williams was treated for dehydration during practice. He's fine. They were taking extra precautions. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 4, 2025

Williams’ situation was particularly concerning for many as he missed time during the spring due to an undisclosed health issue.

Williams is in his first season as Patriots defensive coordinator, having spent last season as the Detroit Lions’ defensive line coach and run game coordinator. He has also served as a defensive line coach with the Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins, and Tennessee Titans during his NFL career.