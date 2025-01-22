Mike Vrabel hires familiar defensive coordinator for Patriots

Mike Vrabel has added a familiar face to his coaching staff with the New England Patriots, and the Detroit Lions are losing yet another assistant because of it.

Terrell Williams has agreed to a deal to become the new defensive coordinator of the Patriots, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss.

Williams, 50, was the defensive line coach in Detroit this season. Prior to that, he was the assistant head coach and defensive line coach under Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans from 2018-2023.

The Lions have already lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who was recently named the head coach of the Chicago Bears. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is expected to leave for a head coach job as well, and it looks like he may be close to joining a team.

Vrabel has quickly surrounded himself with experienced, familiar faces in New England. The coach on Tuesday hired an offensive coordinator who is a well-known figure with the Patriots.