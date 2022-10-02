Terry Bradshaw shares details of recent battle with cancer

Terry Bradshaw has been battling some health issues over the past several months, and the Pittsburgh Steelers legend opened up about them on Sunday.

Bradshaw took some time during “FOX NFL Kickoff” to share some information about his personal life. The 74-year-old said he was diagnosed with bladder cancer last November and underwent surgery and treatments. Four months later, he was diagnosed with a rare form of skin cancer after doctors found a tumor in his neck.

Fortunately, Bradshaw is now cancer-free.

During today's show, Terry Bradshaw shared that he has been battling cancer over the past year. As of today, he is cancer free, and he discussed his fight and plan for the future: pic.twitter.com/RSwVxlXC97 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022

“I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I’m cancer-free,” Bradshaw said. “I’m feeling great, and over time I’m going to be back to where I normally am.”

Bradshaw also opened up about his health issues during a recent Facebook live stream. He said his radiation treatments have led to extra fluid retention in his jaw, which causes one side of his face to go numb. Bradshaw insists he is “totally fine” even though he may not always appear to be.

There were questions about Bradshaw’s health last season when he missed some of his scheduled FOX appearances. That was not related to cancer, but it sounds like the Hall of Fame quarterback has had to overcome several obstacles since last year.