Where was Terry Bradshaw? FOX host recovering from knee surgery

NFL fans were wondering over the past week where Terry Bradshaw was.

The co-host of FOX’s popular “FOX NFL Sunday” pregame show was absent from last week’s program during Week 7 of the NFL season. The crew mentioned during the show that Bradshaw was out due to knee surgery. Terry even sent host Curt Menefee a text message during the program.

Bradshaw also did not appear on FOX’s pregame show for Thursday night’s game between the Packers and Cardinals. The panel of analysts for FOX’s coverage of Thursday night games rotates, and a FOX spokesperson told Larry Brown Sports that Bradshaw was not scheduled to work for that particular game. LBS was told that Bradshaw was scheduled to return for the pregame show in Week 8.

Some had wondered whether Bradshaw’s recent absences were related to possible discipline for his Erin Andrews comments. But that is not the case.

Bradshaw, 73, has been a part of FOX’s popular show since 1994. The four-time Super Bowl winner is a member of both the Pro Football and College Football Halls of Fame. In 2016, Bradshaw filmed a video about his experience undergoing a knee replacement surgery.

Photo: Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, CA USA; Terry Bradshaw before the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers at Levin’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports