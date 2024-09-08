Terry Bradshaw did not hold back when talking about Will Levis
Levis made a costly mistake in the fourth quarter of his Tennessee Titans’ 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears. With his team leading 17-16 and under 8 minutes to go, Levis tried to fight off a sack on 3rd-and-6. Rather than go down, Levis tried to flip the ball to one of his receivers. Instead, his pass attempt was intercepted and returned for a touchdown.
BEARS PICK-6 FOR THE LEAD!
That touchdown changed the game and was the difference.
Bradshaw presented the highlights on FOX’s postgame show Sunday for the Titans-Bears game and called out the bad play.
“Boy, with your team up, winning the football game, you cannot give this ball up. Just a really, I don’t want to say stupid, but that was extremely stupid. … it should be said … you just don’t do that when you’re winning on the road like that,” Bradshaw said of the play.
Bradshaw did not hold back, and he is right. That was a terrible play, one a quarterback should not be making.
Levis finished with 127 passing yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions — including the game-losing one.