Report: Notable Commanders WR likely to skip minicamp over contract

June 12, 2022
by Grey Papke
Terry McLaurin in his helmet

Nov 26, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) takes the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders may be without a key part of their offense during mandatory minicamp as the two sides struggle to reach a contract agreement.

Contract talks between the Commanders and wide receiver Terry McLaurin are far apart, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. McLaurin is viewed as unlikely to report to the team’s mandatory minicamp as a result, though talks do continue.

McLaurin is eligible for a contract extension this offseason for the first time. The Commanders wide receiver is in the final year of his rookie deal, and has become the team’s most productive player. The interest in an extension appears mutual, though there have been some indications that Washington has been slow-walking the process.

McLaurin caught 77 passes for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. It marked the second consecutive season McLaurin has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark, and has been Washington’s leading receiver in each of his first three NFL seasons.

