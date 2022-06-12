Report: Notable Commanders WR likely to skip minicamp over contract

The Washington Commanders may be without a key part of their offense during mandatory minicamp as the two sides struggle to reach a contract agreement.

Contract talks between the Commanders and wide receiver Terry McLaurin are far apart, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. McLaurin is viewed as unlikely to report to the team’s mandatory minicamp as a result, though talks do continue.

Talks between Commanders & Terry McLaurin’s reps have continued, per sources. While there’s been some progress, they’re still far apart and, as of now (things may change), McLaurin seems unlikely to show for minicamp. He returned to Fla. today to resume training for the season. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 12, 2022

McLaurin is eligible for a contract extension this offseason for the first time. The Commanders wide receiver is in the final year of his rookie deal, and has become the team’s most productive player. The interest in an extension appears mutual, though there have been some indications that Washington has been slow-walking the process.

McLaurin caught 77 passes for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. It marked the second consecutive season McLaurin has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark, and has been Washington’s leading receiver in each of his first three NFL seasons.