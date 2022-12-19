 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 18, 2022

Terry McLaurin in disbelief over illegal formation penalty

December 18, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read

Terry McLaurin checks with the ref

Terry McLaurin was in disbelief on Sunday night over an illegal formation penalty he was called for towards the end of Washington’s 20-12 loss to the New York Giants in Week 15.

The Commanders had driven inside the Giants’ 10 in the final minute and needed a touchdown and 2-point conversion to tie. They seemed to get the touchdown part on a 1-yard score by Brian Robinson on 3rd-and-goal from the 1, but Washington was flagged for illegal formation.

The officials said that McLaurin, who was split out wide to the right, wasn’t on the line of scrimmage as he needed to be.

In the video, you can see McLaurin check with the side judge to make sure he was on the line. The official seemed to tell McLaurin to move up. McLaurin didn’t move up enough, which is why the team was penalized.

After the game, McLaurin said the first time he checked, the official told him to move up, so he did. The second time, he says he heard the official tell him he was good.

Either McLaurin misheard or the official gave the receiver clearance but threw the flag anyway.

Whatever the case, that took a touchdown off the board. Two plays later, the officials failed to call a deserved pass interference.

The refs over-officiated on the third down play and under-officiated on the fourth down play.

Article Tags

Terry McLaurin
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus