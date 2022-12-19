Terry McLaurin in disbelief over illegal formation penalty

Terry McLaurin was in disbelief on Sunday night over an illegal formation penalty he was called for towards the end of Washington’s 20-12 loss to the New York Giants in Week 15.

The Commanders had driven inside the Giants’ 10 in the final minute and needed a touchdown and 2-point conversion to tie. They seemed to get the touchdown part on a 1-yard score by Brian Robinson on 3rd-and-goal from the 1, but Washington was flagged for illegal formation.

The officials said that McLaurin, who was split out wide to the right, wasn’t on the line of scrimmage as he needed to be.

Hang on… McLaurin checked with the ref twice and they still called him for illegal formation

In the video, you can see McLaurin check with the side judge to make sure he was on the line. The official seemed to tell McLaurin to move up. McLaurin didn’t move up enough, which is why the team was penalized.

After the game, McLaurin said the first time he checked, the official told him to move up, so he did. The second time, he says he heard the official tell him he was good.

Listen to Terry McLaurin explain that he heard the official tell him he was good, then the official threw a flagged for illegal formation.

Either McLaurin misheard or the official gave the receiver clearance but threw the flag anyway.

Whatever the case, that took a touchdown off the board. Two plays later, the officials failed to call a deserved pass interference.

The refs over-officiated on the third down play and under-officiated on the fourth down play.