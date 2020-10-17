Terry McLaurin: Dwayne Haskins can’t feel sorry for himself

Few members of the Washington Football Team know quarterback Dwayne Haskins like Terry McLaurin does. The pair spent three seasons together at Ohio State before landing on the same team in the NFL.

McLaurin’s advice, then, might be valuable to Haskins after the second-year quarterback was benched by coach Ron Rivera. McLaurin feels that Haskins “can’t feel sorry” for himself and just needs to “grind” in order to get his starting job back.

“I think it’s easy when you get knocked down in life to sulk or feel bad for ourselves,” McLaurin said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington. “Oftentimes, the only way you get through something is you attack it head-on. You’ve got to be honest with yourself. You have to ask yourself what you can do better and attack it from there.”

At the moment, McLaurin and Haskins are going in opposite directions. While Haskins is benched, Rivera is full of enormous praise for McLaurin. The second-year wide receiver has caught 29 passes for 413 yards so far this season, finding the end zone once.