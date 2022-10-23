Ex-Packers draft pick had hilarious Terry McLaurin tweet

The Green Bay Packers were victimized by Terry McLaurin on Sunday, and they are not the first team to have that happen. They are, however, the team that selected someone else one pick before the Washington Commanders nabbed McLaurin.

McLaurin made five catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in the Commanders’ 23-21 win over Green Bay. His catch with just over two minutes left gave the Commanders a massive third-down conversion and helped clinch the win for them.

McLaurin was the 76th overall pick in the 2019 draft. The Packers held the 75th pick and used it on tight end Jace Sternberger, who is currently out of the NFL. Obviously, that decision turned out to be an iffy one.

Sternberger knows it, too. He has a sense of humor about it, at least, jokingly asking on Twitter during Sunday’s game why the Packers did what they did during that draft.

I can’t believe the packers didn’t draft McLaurin — Jace (@_Jstern) October 23, 2022

Sternberger made 12 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in two seasons with the Packers. It was a flier that didn’t work out, while Washington’s did. That said, decisions like this are why the Packers have lost three straight and are finding the cupboard fairly bare on offense, which has Aaron Rodgers in an increasingly bad mood these days.