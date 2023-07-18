Teammate hints at CJ Stroud’s standing amid Texans QB battle

The Houston Texans have yet to announce whether CJ Stroud or Davis Mills will be suiting up as the starting quarterback in Week 1, but it seems like one of the players may be taking command.

Mills has been Houston’s primary starting QB over the last two seasons, but Stroud already has at least one supporter in Laremy Tunsil.

During Tunsil’s first annual youth camp held on Saturday, the star tackle was asked about what made him a believer in Stroud so quickly. Tunsil revealed that the rookie QB immediately showed his leadership ability the second he walked through the door for offseason workouts.

“Man, you should have seen how he came in the building,” Tunsil told reporters, via KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson. “He came in the building already a leader. He voices himself in the huddles. He’s one of those guys that’s like, ‘Yo, I’m going to lead, and y’all just follow me.’ That’s what we’re doing.”

It didn’t take long for the 21-year-old QB to have the team following his lead. Receiving early approval from Tunsil — one of the Texans’ top veterans — this early is no small feat either.

Newly-installed Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans will be looking to reset the losing culture in Houston that’s plagued the franchise over the past three seasons. The team has gone 11-38 under four different head coaches since 2020.

Ryan’s coaching staff had already deemed Stroud “ahead of schedule” early last month. With the Texans using the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Stroud, it won’t be surprising if the rookie gets the starting nod to begin his career.

H/T Pro Football Talk