Reporter reveals where CJ Stroud stands in Texans’ QB competition

A Houston Texans reporter recently shared where CJ Stroud stands in the team’s quarterback competition.

Stroud was taken No. 2 overall in this year’s draft by Houston. The Texans selected Stroud and Will Anderson back-to-back in the draft, hoping the two players will develop into franchise cornerstones. It sounds like Stroud is off to a great start so far.

Houston Chronicle reporter Brooks Kubena reported on Wednesday that Stroud has taken over first-team quarterback duties with the Texans. Stroud initially had been competing with incumbent Davis Mills, but the Ohio State rookie pulled ahead when the team returned after Memorial Day.

According to Kubena, Texans coaches feel like Stroud is way ahead of schedule. They are hoping he will be their No. 1 quarterback when training camp begins in July, which would put him on track to start in Week 1.

Houston is coming off a 3-13-1 season that saw them land the second pick in the draft. The Texans have gone three straight seasons without more than four wins. They had what they felt was a franchise quarterback in Deshaun Watson, but they had to trade him over a sexual scandal. Now they hope they can start fresh under Stroud and become a future playoff team.

Stroud was one of three quarterbacks selected in the first four picks of the draft, behind Bryce Young (No. 1 to Carolina) and ahead of Anthony Richardson (No. 4 to Indianapolis). Stroud finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2021 and third last year.