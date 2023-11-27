Texans claim former 1st-round pick off waivers
The Houston Texans on Monday claimed a former first-round pick off waivers.
The Philadelphia Eagles waived Derek Barnett last week. They had taken him No. 14 overall in 2017 out of Tennessee. The Eagles even issued a statement about waiving him.
We've waived DE Derek Barnett. pic.twitter.com/nJKTBJykAD
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 24, 2023
Houston, which is 6-5, ended up claiming the defensive end. The Texans waived kicker Matt Ammendola to make room for Barnett.
We have claimed Derek Barnett via waivers and made other roster moves.
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 27, 2023
Though Houston waived Ammendola, they reportedly have plans to bring him back.
Barnett had fallen out of the rotation in Philly. He appeared in 8 games this season but only had 3 tackles. He’s had some bad luck too as he suffered a torn ACL in the Eagles’ 2022 opener, which caused him to miss the rest of the season.
Barnett has 21.5 sacks during his NFL career.