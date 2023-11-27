 Skip to main content
Texans claim former 1st-round pick off waivers

November 27, 2023
by Larry Brown
The Houston Texans logo at midfield

Aug 28, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; General view of the Houston Texans logo at midfield during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans on Monday claimed a former first-round pick off waivers.

The Philadelphia Eagles waived Derek Barnett last week. They had taken him No. 14 overall in 2017 out of Tennessee. The Eagles even issued a statement about waiving him.

Houston, which is 6-5, ended up claiming the defensive end. The Texans waived kicker Matt Ammendola to make room for Barnett.

Though Houston waived Ammendola, they reportedly have plans to bring him back.

Barnett had fallen out of the rotation in Philly. He appeared in 8 games this season but only had 3 tackles. He’s had some bad luck too as he suffered a torn ACL in the Eagles’ 2022 opener, which caused him to miss the rest of the season.

Barnett has 21.5 sacks during his NFL career.

