Texans claim former 1st-round pick off waivers

The Houston Texans on Monday claimed a former first-round pick off waivers.

The Philadelphia Eagles waived Derek Barnett last week. They had taken him No. 14 overall in 2017 out of Tennessee. The Eagles even issued a statement about waiving him.

We've waived DE Derek Barnett. pic.twitter.com/nJKTBJykAD — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 24, 2023

Houston, which is 6-5, ended up claiming the defensive end. The Texans waived kicker Matt Ammendola to make room for Barnett.

We have claimed Derek Barnett via waivers and made other roster moves. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 27, 2023

Though Houston waived Ammendola, they reportedly have plans to bring him back.

Barnett had fallen out of the rotation in Philly. He appeared in 8 games this season but only had 3 tackles. He’s had some bad luck too as he suffered a torn ACL in the Eagles’ 2022 opener, which caused him to miss the rest of the season.

Barnett has 21.5 sacks during his NFL career.