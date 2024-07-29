 Skip to main content
Texans DE Denico Autry blames pharmacy for failed PED test

July 29, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Denico Autry looks on

Jul 30, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) walks across the field during a training camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans defensive end Denico Autry has been suspended by the NFL for failing a performance-enhancing drug test, but the veteran says a pharmacy is to blame.

The NFL announced on Monday that Autry has received a six-game suspension for violating the league’s PED policy. Autry responded with a lengthy statement claiming a pharmacy was responsible for giving him the wrong medication. The 34-year-old said he is pursuing legal action.

“I immediately investigated the matter and discovered that a pharmacy to which my doctors submitted a prescription for a different medication, had, whether intentionally, recklessly, or negligently, included a banned substance,” Autry said. “I want to be clear, at no time did I know or even suspect that the medication contained a banned substance.”

Autry said his legal counsel has obtained documentation proving that he “neither asked for nor was prescribed any banned substances.” He added that he will accept the six-game suspension and not appeal, as it is still his responsibility to keep track of what goes into his body.

Players who fail PED tests often say that they unknowingly ingested a banned substance. What is different in Autry’s situation is that he claims he would not have taken a banned substance had the pharmacy given him the correct medication. That is a pretty shocking allegation.

Autry signed a two-year contract with the Texans in March after spending the previous three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He had a career-high 11.5 sacks and 50 total tackles last season to go alone with two forced fumbles.

