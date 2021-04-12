Texans appear to begin distancing themselves from Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have said numerous times this offseason that they are not trading Deshaun Watson and expect him to be a franchise cornerstone for years to come. Of course, all of those public endorsements came before 22 women accused Watson of sexual assault. Now, the team appears to be distancing itself from the quarterback.

Rivers McCown noticed on Sunday that the Texans have removed Watson entirely from the introduction to their in-house TV show, “Texans 360.”

Deshaun Watson has now been completely removed from the intro to the in-house show pic.twitter.com/IzIjBYD9o2 — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) April 11, 2021

We highly doubt that is a coincidence.

Watson has maintained his innocence, though his legal team did admit last week that the 25-year-old had consensual sexual relationships with some of his masseuses.

The identities of at least a dozen women who have accused Watson of sexual assault will soon be revealed. Nine of the alleged victims have volunteered to publicly reveal their identities, and several others will have to due to a court ruling on Friday.

One of the alleged victims, Ashley Solis, delivered a powerful statement this week in which she spoke about how Watson’s alleged misconduct has negatively impacted her career and life. You can see that video here.

Watson had demanded a trade before any of the sexual assault allegations came to light. It seems highly likely that he will be suspended for at least some of the 2021 season, which complicates the situation.