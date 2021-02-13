Texans fans have awesome way of paying tribute to JJ Watt

Houston Texans fans are giving J.J. Watt quite the sendoff after the star defensive lineman was released on Friday.

Watt revealed Saturday that his charity, the J.J. Watt Foundation, has received a flood of $99 donations from Houston and across the country in the last day. He thanked those who donated in a social media message on Saturday, and even acknowledged those using it as an attempt to recruit him.

Waking up this morning to a flood of $99 donations to @WattFoundation from Houston and cities all over the country (presumably attempts at bribes, judging by the messages attached with some ) Kids all over the country will benefit from your generosity. I’m truly thankful. pic.twitter.com/FEayOgrh9n — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 13, 2021

Texans fans were always likely to understand the reasons behind Watt moving on, given the state of the team right now. There are definitely no hard feelings.

As for the recruiting attempts, they’re likely coming from a number of NFL cities. That said, based on history, we can probably guess one fanbase is heavily involved.