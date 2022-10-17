 Skip to main content
Monday, October 17, 2022

Texans make significant change during bye week

October 17, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Lovie Smith in profile

Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Houston Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans made a significant change to their front office during the bye week.

Jack Easterby is no longer with the Texans, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Easterby joined Houston in 2019 and most recently held the title of executive vice president of football operations.

As Schefter noted, Easterby was with the New England Patriots for six years before he was hired by the Texans. He was a character coach and in charge of player development in New England, which is why many were surprised when Houston gave him a job evaluating talent. Bill Belichick even gave a brutally honest quote once about Easterby having a personnel job with the Texans.

Easterby, 39, became very unpopular in Houston prior to the 2021 season. Deshaun Watson had demanded a trade at the time, and there were reports that he and other players on the team did not think highly of Easterby.

Watson was then accused of sexual assault by numerous women, which took a lot of the heat off Easterby. Still, the Texans must not have approved of the job he was doing.

The Texans are 1-3-1 coming out of the bye.

Houston TexansJack Easterby
