Houston restaurant takes ruthless shot at Texans’ Jack Easterby

Texans executive Jack Easterby is far from the most popular man in Houston at the moment, and one local restaurant is currently reminding patrons of that.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports shared a sign that is currently on some tables of what he described as a “very popular” Houston restaurant. The sign reads “Reserved for anybody other than Jack Easterby for social distancing.”

This is legitimately on the tables of a very popular #Houston restaurant. The #Texans…man. This is definitely a new one. pic.twitter.com/5JH6KNZhes — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 21, 2021

Deshaun Watson probably appreciates that.

Easterby came to the Texans from the New England Patriots, where he was a character coach and eventually became team development director. He was in charge of character development rather than talent evaluation, which is why Bill Belichick recently gave this brutally honest quote about him. Easterby is now the executive vice president of football operations in Houston.

Watson wants a trade from the Texans, and Easterby is said to be one of the reasons for that. It does not sound like other veteran players are fond of the exec, either.