Texans make unexpected change after playoff season

The Houston Texans are coming off a second straight season where they reached the Divisional Round of the playoffs, but they have decided to make a major change to their coaching staff.

Bobby Slowik has been fired as the offensive coordinator in Houston, according to multiple reports.

Slowik just finished his second season as the offensive coordinator of the Texans. Houston went 10-7 each season and won a Wild Card playoff both years. They beat the Los Angeles Chargers 32-12 in the first round this year before losing 23-14 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round last week.

CJ Stroud had an outstanding rookie season last year, and Slowik received much of the credit for the immediate impact the former Ohio State star had in Houston. Stroud and the entire Texans’ offense took a big step back this year, however.

After passing for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and 5 interceptions as a rookie, Stroud had 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his second year. The Texans ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored and 12th in yards gained last year. They dropped to 19th in points and 22nd in yards this season.

Slowik coached under Mike Shanahan in Washington from 2011-2013. Then he began coaching under Kyle Shanahan on the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. Slowik went from beginning as a defensive quality control coach to becoming the Niners’ offensive passing game coordinator in 2022 before being hired by the Texans to serve as their offensive coordinator.

Slowik received multiple head coach interviews last offseason. One Hall of Fame quarterback even said he was pushing for the 37-year-old to land a head coach job. Things have changed quite drastically for him in a matter of months.