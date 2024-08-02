Troy Aikman reveals which coordinator he was pushing for head coach jobs

Troy Aikman is a big fan of Bobby Slowik.

Aikman and Joe Buck were announcing the Hall of Fame Game between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Thursday. During the second quarter of the game, Aikman raved on ESPN’s telecast about Slowik, who is entering his second season as Houston’s offensive coordinator.

Aikman revealed that he had even pushed Slowik for a head coaching job.

“I will say, if it had been up to me, he wouldn’t be the coordinator right now. I was pushing him for a head coaching job. He’s going to get a job — maybe it’ll be after this season — who knows? Talk to a lot of people who he’s been on a staff with, and they have nothing but great things to say about him. He’s got an awfully bright future,” Aikman said.

Slowik coached under Mike Shanahan in Washington from 2011-2013. Then he began coaching under Kyle Shanahan on the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. Slowik went from beginning as a defensive quality control coach to becoming the Niners’ offensive passing game coordinator in 2022 before being hired by the Texans to serve as their offensive coordinator.

Houston went 10-7 last season and finished 13th in the league in points scored and 12th in yards gained. Seemingly everyone on the coaching staff was lauded for the stellar rookie season quarterback C.J. Stroud enjoyed. Slowik certainly was.

Slowik received at least five requests to interview for head coach jobs earlier this year, but he chose to return to Houston for a second season.