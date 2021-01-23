 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, January 22, 2021

Texans ripped for giving Josh McCown head coach interview

January 22, 2021
by Grey Papke

Josh McCown

The Houston Texans surprised the NFL world by interviewing Josh McCown for the team’s head coach position. Whatever the intent, all it has done is open up the organization to a fresh round of criticism.

Many NFL media figures, some of them former players, were highly critical of the Texans for granting McCown an interview. Many noted that so many head coaching candidates work many years to climb the ladder, and McCown is getting an undeserved chance to jump the line.

McCown is probably unlikely to get the job. That said, the NFL has faced criticism for the lack of minority hires, and that criticism has only increased as Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been passed over for multiple head coaching jobs in the last two hiring cycles. Bieniemy is still in the mix for the Houston job, but it’s clear that the McCown interview rubbed a lot of people the wrong way in light of that. Plus, there are a lot of qualified coordinators and experienced assistants who won’t even get the look McCown did.

The Texans have received a ton of bad publicity lately. This seems poised to only add to it.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus