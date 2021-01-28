Texans to hire David Culley as their head coach

The Houston Texans have been making surprising moves over the last few years, and that trend is continuing.

Reports on Wednesday said that Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach David Culley was becoming a serious candidate to be hired by the Texans as their next head coach. Things progressed, as NFL Media now says the job has been offered to Culley and the two sides are working towards a deal.

Culley, 65, has been an assistant in the NFL since 1994. He is a member of Andy Reid’s coaching tree and spent over a decade as the Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receivers coach before moving to Kansas City as an assistant head coach.

Culley has served as the Baltimore Ravens’ passing game coordinator, wide receivers coach, and assistant head coach the last two seasons.

The hire comes out of nowhere, as Culley was not mentioned as a prominent candidate for any other head coaching jobs. The Texans interviewed numerous candidates and appear to have chosen Culley over Leslie Frazier.

The Ravens are expected to receive two compensatory draft picks if Culley is hired.