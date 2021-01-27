Report: Ravens assistant David Culley has growing support for Texans head coach job

The Houston Texans may be leaning toward a surprise hire in their head coach search.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Texans are conducting a second interview with Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach David Culley, who has impressed the team’s brass. Rapoport’s colleague Mike Garafolo went further, saying that there is growing support for Culley within the Houston organization.

There’s support for David Culley as this #Texans process begins to wind down. He’s impressed them along the way. https://t.co/by3pZPakES — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 27, 2021

Culley wasn’t on anyone’s radar when the process started. The 65-year-old has vast NFL experience, having been an assistant in the league since 1994. A member of Andy Reid’s coaching tree, he spent over a decade as the Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receivers coach, moving to Kansas City with Reid as an assistant head coach as well.

Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is thought to be the other finalist for the job. It’s not clear that disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson would be pleased with either choice, but it also probably doesn’t even matter.