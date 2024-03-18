Texans owner unveils new uniforms after Reddit leak

The Houston Texans will have new uniforms in 2024, and it appears they were forced to unveil the look a lot sooner than expected.

A photo leaked on Reddit Monday that claimed to show what the Texans’ new uniforms look like. It was unclear if the design was legitimate until Texans owner Cal McNair came on the platform and confirmed it himself by sharing a photo of wide receivers Tank Dell and Nico Collins showing off the new threads.

McNair said there will be “way more to come in April!”

After new Texans uniform leaks, Texans CEO Cal McNair posts to Reddit. pic.twitter.com/nQo0H1jYx1 — SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) March 18, 2024

You can see the original photo that leaked below along with a side-by-side comparison of the Texans’ new uniforms versus their old ones:

New Texans road uniform leak (plus previous version for comparison). Not particularly good, but not a total Nike disaster. pic.twitter.com/3Hdlq0LLts — David P. Woods (@davidpwoods) March 18, 2024

We have only seen the away version of the jersey, but it does not look all that different from what the Texans had before. The font and shoulder design have changed slightly and there is a lot less red. Some fans feel that the only difference with Houston’s new uniforms is that they look more like the Atlanta Falcons’ uniforms now.

There have been rumors that a bigger change could be coming down the road.