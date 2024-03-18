 Skip to main content
Texans owner unveils new uniforms after Reddit leak

March 18, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Texans new uniforms

The Houston Texans will have new uniforms in 2024, and it appears they were forced to unveil the look a lot sooner than expected.

A photo leaked on Reddit Monday that claimed to show what the Texans’ new uniforms look like. It was unclear if the design was legitimate until Texans owner Cal McNair came on the platform and confirmed it himself by sharing a photo of wide receivers Tank Dell and Nico Collins showing off the new threads.

McNair said there will be “way more to come in April!”

You can see the original photo that leaked below along with a side-by-side comparison of the Texans’ new uniforms versus their old ones:

We have only seen the away version of the jersey, but it does not look all that different from what the Texans had before. The font and shoulder design have changed slightly and there is a lot less red. Some fans feel that the only difference with Houston’s new uniforms is that they look more like the Atlanta Falcons’ uniforms now.

There have been rumors that a bigger change could be coming down the road.

