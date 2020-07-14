Texans reportedly among ‘several teams’ interested in Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is awaiting word from the on possible disciplinary action, and that is likely the main reason he remains a free agent. If and when the league does determine his fate, the Houston Texans are among the teams that could come calling.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media predicted that we will see Brown in the NFL again in 2020. Rapoport said several teams have expressed interest in Brown, including the Texans and Seattle Seahawks.

"He's got several teams interested I know that, we've talked about some #Seahawks #Texans there's a couple of them.. I think everyone wants to know how long his suspension is going to be"@RapSheet thinks @AB84 will play in the NFL in 2020 #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/SaOiMBkvNq — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 14, 2020

There have been reports linking Brown to the Seahawks, but most of what we have heard about the Texans has been just rumor. Those rumors seemed to excite Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, however, as he had a cryptic response to them on Twitter a couple weeks back.

The NFL has investigated sexual misconduct allegations against Brown from two different women in addition to other off-field problems he has had. Brown is basically in limbo until the NFL announces a disciplinary decision, but he apparently has a preferred landing spot.