Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job

The Denver Broncos appear to be zeroing in on a new head coach.

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the “top candidate” for the Broncos job, Mike Klis of 9 News reports.

The Broncos have only had one interview with Ryans. They will have to wait until after the Niners face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday if they want to meet with him again.

Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner has been very involved with the team’s search for a new head coach. He, general manager George Paton, and part-owner Condoleezza Rice were impressed with Ryans after interviewing him last Thursday in San Francisco, according to Klis.

Ryans, 38, is a former Pro Bowl linebacker who has been a coach on the 49ers’ staff since 2017. He has served as their defensive coordinator the last two seasons. The Niners have had one of the best defenses in the NFL this season. If the Broncos want to hire Ryans, they cannot officially do so until San Francisco’s season ends.

It looked for a while like Sean Payton was the favorite to land the Broncos job, but he appears to have other plans.

The Broncos may have narrowed their search down to Ryans and one other candidate, but Ryans may have the upper hand.