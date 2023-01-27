DeMeco Ryans emerges as top candidate for second head coach vacancy

DeMeco Ryans is in high demand as a head coach candidate, with the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator apparently seen as a top candidate for a second vacancy.

Ryans is a top candidate for the Houston Texans job, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The two sides have mutual interest, and Ryans is set to meet with Houston again next week.

#49ers DC DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a top candidate for the #Texans, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. He’s expected to meet with Houston at some point next week after the game. There is mutual interest and if all goes well, he could be their next head coach. pic.twitter.com/Wj2htQYEd1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2023

Ryans certainly has options. Reports have also named him as the favorite for the Denver Broncos job, and it seems he will have the option to pick between the two. The Texans have the advantage of being one of the teams Ryans played for, which may help fuel that mutual interest.

The 38-year-old former linebacker is in his second season as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, and has impressed many with his unit’s success and his emotional coaching style. The only question now seems to be which head coaching job he will land.