Texans add another QB in Jeff Driskel

The Houston Texans have added yet another quarterback to their roster.

The Texans on Wednesday signed Jeff Driskel to a 1-year deal. The contract is worth up to $2.5 million.

Veteran QB Jeff Driskel, who spent last season with Denver, is is signing with the Texans, per his agents at @NSAFootball. – 250k SB

– 1M Base (500k Guarantee)

– 500k 46-Man (30k/game)

– 750k PTI

150k @ 20%

300k @ 30%

300k @ 40% Total = 1yr/2.5M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2021

This seems to be another sign that the Texans may not be planning to have Deshaun Watson this season.

Houston signed Tyrod Taylor over the offseason, drafted Davis Mills, and added Ryan Finley. Now they also have Driskel in the mix.

Driskel, 28, originally was a 6th-round pick by San Francisco in 2016. He has passed for 2,120 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 15 career NFL games, including nine starts. Driskel spent last season with Denver but has also played for Detroit and Cincinnati. He visited with the Cowboys earlier this month but did not end up signing with them.