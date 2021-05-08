 Skip to main content
Jeff Driskel not yet signing with Cowboys despite ‘great visit’

May 7, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jeff Driskel

The Dallas Cowboys seem like a likely landing spot for Jeff Driskel, but he has not signed with them yet.

Driskel had a visit at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Friday. A source told the Dallas Morning News that the visit was “great.”

Despite the good visit, Driskel left without a contract.

Dak Prescott should be ready to return from his injury next season. Behind Prescott, the Cowboys have Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci, and Cooper Rush on the depth chart at quarterback.

If signed, Driskel could become the favorite to serve as Prescott’s backup. The 28-year-old was let go by the Broncos earlier in the week. He has passed for 2,120 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 15 career NFL games, including nine starts.

