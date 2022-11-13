Texans send strong message to Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks has done nothing to hide his frustration with the Houston Texans since they chose not to trade him earlier this month, and the team is clearly not thrilled with Cooks, either.

Cooks is expected to play in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. Unlike all of the previous games he played in this season, he will not be a captain for this one. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network report that the Texans have stripped Cooks of his captaincy in the wake of his response to not being traded.

Cooks took some time off for personal reasons after he remained with Houston through the Nov. 2 trade deadline. He did not play against the Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday before returning to practice this week. Cooks made it clear that he is not happy with the team.

The Texans are 1-6-1 heading into Sunday’s game. Cooks, 29, wanted to play for a contender. While the Texans were willing to trade him, there was no way rival teams were going to meet their reported asking price.

Cooks has 32 catches for 354 yards and a touchdown on the season.