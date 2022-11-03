 Skip to main content
Report reveals Texans’ absurd Brandin Cooks asking price

November 3, 2022
by Grey Papke
Brandin Cooks after a catch

Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) runs the ball for a first down against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans decided against trading wide receiver Brandin Cooks at the NFL trade deadline despite significant speculation that they would do so. Apparently, the lack of a trade was down to the Texans valuing Cooks extremely highly.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the Texans asked teams for a second- and fourth-round pick in exchange for Cooks. Any trade partner was also expected to take on Cooks’ full $18 million salary for 2023, which is fully guaranteed.

Cooks is a good player, but not good enough to justify that sort of spend. By comparison, the Chicago Bears were able to acquire Chase Claypool, a wide receiver younger than Cooks and significantly cheaper for 2023, for only a second-round pick.

The Texans may ultimately come to regret sticking to their high asking price. They wound up getting nothing for Cooks, and now they have a disgruntled player on their hands.

