Report reveals Texans’ absurd Brandin Cooks asking price

The Houston Texans decided against trading wide receiver Brandin Cooks at the NFL trade deadline despite significant speculation that they would do so. Apparently, the lack of a trade was down to the Texans valuing Cooks extremely highly.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the Texans asked teams for a second- and fourth-round pick in exchange for Cooks. Any trade partner was also expected to take on Cooks’ full $18 million salary for 2023, which is fully guaranteed.

One of the main reasons Houston was unable to trade WR Brandin Cooks was because it wanted second- and fourth-round picks in return for him, per sources. No team was willing to trade a 2 and 4, and assume Cooks’ $18 million fully guaranteed money for next season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2022

Cooks is a good player, but not good enough to justify that sort of spend. By comparison, the Chicago Bears were able to acquire Chase Claypool, a wide receiver younger than Cooks and significantly cheaper for 2023, for only a second-round pick.

The Texans may ultimately come to regret sticking to their high asking price. They wound up getting nothing for Cooks, and now they have a disgruntled player on their hands.