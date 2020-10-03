Video: Texas fumbles potential go-ahead touchdown at goal line

The Texas Longhorns may have fumbled away a win and their unbeaten record at home against TCU on Saturday.

The Longhorns found themselves down 33-29 with less than three minutes to go in Saturday’s game, but were well positioned with first-and-goal at the Horned Frogs’ 1-yard line. However, Keaontay Ingram fumbled the ball, and TCU was able to recover.

To make matters worse, Texas didn’t even get the ball back. TCU was able to run out the final 2:32 to win the game and spring the upset.

The only good news is Ingram’s fumble here was less embarrassing than some others we’ve seen in the sport. Still, that one will haunt him. It might go on to haunt the Longhorns, too.