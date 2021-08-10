Here is the latest on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Dak Prescott has not thrown at practice with the Dallas Cowboys in nearly two weeks, which has led to some concern that his shoulder injury may not be healed in time for the start of the regular season. However, it does not sound like the team is panicking.

ESPN’s Ed Werder said Tuesday that he was told by a Cowboys source that there is “absolutely no concern” about Prescott being healthy enough to play in Week 1. Werder notes that there is a difference between being fully healthy and fully prepared, but Dallas does not feel Prescott is dealing with a long-term injury.

Prescott left practice on July 28 with the shoulder injury. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said the quarterback did some “light throwing” over the weekend, but Prescott has not taken part in throwing drills.

Prescott, who is still working his way back from the gruesome ankle injury he suffered last year, blamed himself for the shoulder issue. The Cowboys are obviously playing it safe with him, but it would be a surprise if he is not under center in Week 1.