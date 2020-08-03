The Rock buys XFL with partner for $15 million

The XFL has sold to a new owner, and fans are likely going to be excited to hear who is taking over the league.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has partnered with Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital to purchase the XFL for $15 million. The news was first reported by Scott Soshnick of Sportico and later confirmed by XFL president Jeffrey Pollack.

“This is a Hollywood ending to our sale process and a start of fantastic new beginning for the XFL with the best possible ownership group going forward,” Pollack told Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal.

The Rock is one of the most famous wrestlers of all time and has a relationship with Vince McMahon from the time he spent in the WWE. He has gone on to enjoy an incredibly successful acting career and is worth an estimated $300 million.

There was talk that McMahon could be planning to buy the XFL out of bankruptcy at a cheap price after the league file for bankruptcy protection in April. He quickly dismissed those rumors.

McMahon invested over $200 million of his own money into reviving the XFL, which he first launched in 2001. This year’s reincarnation of the league played half of its 10-game season before things were cancelled due to the coronavirus.