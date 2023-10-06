The Rock has given Colin Kaepernick opportunity to play in XFL

If Colin Kaepernick actually wants to continue his professional football career, The Rock has left a door open for the former quarterback.

The Rock posted on his Instagram account last week to share the news that his XFL is merging with the USFL, which will result in one spring football league. On his post, The Rock received a comment saying the XFL is where Kaepernick should be playing if the former QB wants to prove he can still play.

Surprisingly, The Rock responded to the comment, and his response has recently received attention.

“we met with Kap and his agents (whom I like a lot) earlier this year. Good meeting, looked to create opportunity for him but I don’t think it’ll happen. We’ll see,” The Rock wrote in response.

Dwayne Johnson shuts down Colin Kaepernick XFL rumors.. pic.twitter.com/r4iq4JoMMu — broady (@broadyboy101) September 30, 2023

Kaepernick has not played professional football since 2016. That didn’t stop his agent from reaching out to the New York Jets to express Kaepernick’s interest in playing for the team following Aaron Rodgers’ injury.

If Kaepernick genuinely wants to resume playing, then joining the XFL would make too much sense. That would give him a chance to rebuild in the minor leagues, so to speak. But there may be a Cam Newton problem at play.