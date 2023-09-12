Colin Kaepernick hoping to play for Jets following Aaron Rodgers injury

Colin Kaepernick is still not giving up hope on his NFL career.

Kaepernick’s agent reached out to the New York Jets following Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending torn Achilles’ tendon injury, according to Jordan Schultz.

I just spoke with Colin Kaepernick, who tells me his agent has reached out to the #Jets about his desire to make an NFL return. Kaepernick remains on the West Coast working out. pic.twitter.com/4yQ0FASqBh — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 12, 2023

Kaepernick is 35 and has not played in the NFL since 2016, so the thought of him potentially making an NFL comeback at quarterback seems far-fetched. If Kaepernick were to attempt an NFL comeback, trying to play in a developmental league first would make much more sense.

Kaepernick worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders last year but was not signed. There were mixed reports regarding how he performed. Kaepernick reportedly impressed the Raiders in two regards. But a former All-Pro said he heard the workout went “terribly.”

For now, the Jets may plan to stick with former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson while exploring other free agent options.