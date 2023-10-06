Cam Newton seems detached from reality with comments about Jets

Cam Newton said during the offseason that he still wants to play in the NFL, but the list of conditions under which he is willing to do so appears to have grown.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Robert Griffin III’s “RG3 and The Ones” podcast, Newton was asked if he would consider signing with the New York Jets. He essentially said he would be insulted if a team offered him backup quarterback money.

“You’re not about to sit up there and penny pinch me, bro. I’m not about to sit up there and sign no $5.5 million deal, bro. Those days are over with,” Newton said. “I’d be wasting my time. If you don’t think I could be on a roster right now, I could, but it’s bigger than that to me. Am I in shape right now? Hell yeah.”

For reference, the highest-paid backup quarterbacks in the NFL make around $8 million. A salary of more than $5.5 million would place Newton near the top of the list.

In addition to having ambitious salary demands, Newton also says he would not want to join a “dysfunctional situation.”

“I don’t want to walk into a dysfunctional situation,” Newton said of the Jets. “Have you guys made Zach Wilson aware? Also, Aaron Rodgers is trying to come back this year. So when he comes back, is it just gonna be something that you say, ‘Hey, watch out.’ It’s a lot of things that I just don’t make impulse decisions.”

If the Jets call, is Cam answering? Find out on a new episode. Lock in: https://t.co/Bhomnftnzd pic.twitter.com/RWFRzOe3uZ — RG3 and The Ones (@rg3andtheones) October 5, 2023

Newton threw at Auburn’s Pro Day prior to the NFL Draft this year in an attempt to attract some interest from NFL teams. He also rattled off a list of several QBs he would be willing to back up. Yet, he remains a free agent.

It would be one thing if Newton said he has made enough money that being paid $5.5 million would not make playing worth his while. However, the former MVP for some reason thinks he is worth significantly more than that, despite the fact that he has not played at a high level for years.

The chances of Newton being signed this year were already extremely low. With his new conditions, they are almost zero.